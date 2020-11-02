Short Interest in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Expands By 38.2%

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

