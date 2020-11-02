Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after buying an additional 379,721 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.