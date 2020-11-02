Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of ZEN opened at $110.94 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

