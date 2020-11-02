Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $43,100.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

