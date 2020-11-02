Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Sells $111,722.34 in Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

