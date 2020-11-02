Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

