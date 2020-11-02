First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

