FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of PERI opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.