Guess’, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

