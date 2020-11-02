Guess’, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess` (NYSE:GES)

