Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,122 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

