LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

LX opened at $8.24 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

