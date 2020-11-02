German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of GABC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

