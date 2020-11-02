Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

GHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE GHM opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

