Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLUU. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 39.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

