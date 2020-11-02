USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $2.96 on Monday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

