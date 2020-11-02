Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WATT stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $25,449.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,351 shares of company stock worth $196,357. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

