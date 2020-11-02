Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

OSB stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

