FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Issued By Barrington Research

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRGX Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRGX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

