Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $217.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $225.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,436 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,015 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

