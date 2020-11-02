Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $254,000.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.