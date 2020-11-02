Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1,395.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 494,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 22.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $12.03 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

