Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

