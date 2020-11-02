3,974 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $959.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

