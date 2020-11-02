Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $375,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,853.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.