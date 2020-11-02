Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 932 Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,792.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,955,858. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 2.54. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

