Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 939 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $231,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.