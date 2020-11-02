Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $14.40 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

