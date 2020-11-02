Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

TWOU stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

