Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,481,088.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.