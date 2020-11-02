Iteris (ITI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITI opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

