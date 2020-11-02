OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

