Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

