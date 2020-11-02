Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut by SVB Leerink

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cerner in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

