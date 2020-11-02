Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,653 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.