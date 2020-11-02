Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDN stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

