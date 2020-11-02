Tribune Publishing (TPCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Tribune Publishing has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tribune Publishing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $11.46 on Monday. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.36.

TPCO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

