OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

