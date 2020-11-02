Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

