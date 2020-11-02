Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 734,765 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

