LSV Asset Management Sells 68,670 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Talos Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 204.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TALO opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

