Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

