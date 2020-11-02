LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tandy Leather Factory were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandy Leather Factory by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLF opened at $3.00 on Monday. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. It operates through North America and International geographical segments.

