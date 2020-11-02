LSV Asset Management Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

CBL stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.50. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.