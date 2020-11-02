LSV Asset Management Sells 8,900 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.40. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

