LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

