LSV Asset Management Makes New $86,000 Investment in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

