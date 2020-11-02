LSV Asset Management Makes New $86,000 Investment in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Norbord Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Norbord Inc.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PRGX Global, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PRGX Global, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in CEL-SCI Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in CEL-SCI Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Epizyme, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Epizyme, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report