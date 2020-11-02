LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STXB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

