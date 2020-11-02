LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $41,218,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $53.08 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

