SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of SilverBow Resources worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. SilverBow Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.