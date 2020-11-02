NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $51,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

